NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones’ Ben DiNucci Comment

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 25: Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, looks on before the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made some headlines for himself this morning. with his remarks on rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci.

During an interview on 105.3 The Fan, Jones stated that he didn’t think the Denver Broncos were more handicapped by playing Kendall Hinton last weekend than the Cowboys were when they started DiNucci against the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this season.

“I don’t know that Denver had any more challenge than we did with (rookie seventh-rounder Ben) DiNucci or young quarterbacks we’ve had,” Jones said.

Keep in mind, while DiNucci is a first-year player who was drafted in the seventh round, he is an actual trained quarterback who won the FCS national championship at James Madison last year.

Hinton was a former college QB turned practice squad wide receiver who was thrust into a starting role by the Broncos’ COVID-19 woes.

Not surprisingly, there were some people who thought Jones was being disrespectful to his young quarterback. Others made note of the fact that it was Jerry who drafted DiNucci in the first place.

However, there were some who didn’t think what the Cowboys owner said was so extreme after all.

No matter your feelings on the subject, it is clear that Jerry probably would have been better off keeping this opinion to himself.

What a weird year this has been for America’s Team.


