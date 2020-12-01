NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones’ Ben DiNucci Comment

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made some headlines for himself this morning. with his remarks on rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci.

During an interview on 105.3 The Fan, Jones stated that he didn’t think the Denver Broncos were more handicapped by playing Kendall Hinton last weekend than the Cowboys were when they started DiNucci against the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this season.

“I don’t know that Denver had any more challenge than we did with (rookie seventh-rounder Ben) DiNucci or young quarterbacks we’ve had,” Jones said.

Keep in mind, while DiNucci is a first-year player who was drafted in the seventh round, he is an actual trained quarterback who won the FCS national championship at James Madison last year.

Hinton was a former college QB turned practice squad wide receiver who was thrust into a starting role by the Broncos’ COVID-19 woes.

The Broncos faced the Saints this week without a QB on roster. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to @1053thefan: "I don’t know that Denver had any more challenge than we did with (rookie seventh-rounder Ben) DiNucci or young quarterbacks we’ve had." Dallas started 4 QBs in 5 games — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 1, 2020

Not surprisingly, there were some people who thought Jones was being disrespectful to his young quarterback. Others made note of the fact that it was Jerry who drafted DiNucci in the first place.

However, there were some who didn’t think what the Cowboys owner said was so extreme after all.

if he's wrong, it's in a negligible way. maybe every team but the saints has a third-stringer who gives no better chance to win than a dude off the street. https://t.co/YkYENhAant — bomani (@bomani_jones) December 1, 2020

Jerry Jones compared the Cowboys seventh round pick QB to a practice squad receiver. He said Broncos weren't anymore challenged with Kendall Hinton at QB Sunday than the Cowboys were with Ben DiNucci. Wow @1053thefan — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) December 1, 2020

and then they got a dude off the street who played better than he did so… https://t.co/DH5nnB2JWw — bomani (@bomani_jones) December 1, 2020

Ben DiNucci should walk up to Jerry Jones& tell him he's a pretend GM& to GFY. — Mark Madden (@MarkMaddenX) December 1, 2020

WOW, Jerry Jones just threw Pine Richland grad Ben DiNucci under the bus! https://t.co/eQd9MbK7Tt — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) December 1, 2020

No matter your feelings on the subject, it is clear that Jerry probably would have been better off keeping this opinion to himself.

What a weird year this has been for America’s Team.