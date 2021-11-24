NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones’ Blunt Amari Cooper Comments

Just over a week ago, the Dallas Cowboys learned they would be without wide receiver Amari Cooper in a game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Pro Bowl wide receiver tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated. As a result he missed the game against Kansas City and will miss this week’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Earlier this morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones commented on Cooper’s vaccination status while on 105.3 The Fan. Initially, Jones praised Cooper’s character, but then suggested he let the team down.

“But this is a classic case of how it can impact a team,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “You cannot win anything individually. This popped us. This did pop us.”

Jones isn’t one to keep his mouth shut when he has something to say. Cooper learned that first hand today.

Here’s how fans reacted to the news.

“Jerry Jones doesn’t seem pleased that Cooper is missing two games because he isn’t vaccinated,” NFL reporter Ben Volin said.

Another fan noted both Jerry Jones and Michael Irvin had some harsh words for the talented wide receiver.

“Jerry Jones and Michael Irvin sound off on Amari Cooper’s selfishness,” one fan said.

Cooper won’t be on the field on Thursday afternoon against the Raiders. Dallas might even be without star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who suffered a concussion against the Chiefs.

Dallas and Las Vegas kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET.