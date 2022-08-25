NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones' Ezekiel Elliott Admission

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 19: Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, walks on the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made an appearance on Thursday's episode of First Take to discuss a plethora of topics about his team.

One of the questions Jones faced had to do with Cowboys running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

When asked how the Cowboys will utilize their running back duo, Jones said the Cowboys will go as far as Elliott takes them.

"It is still a fact: we go as Zeke goes," Jones declared. "I know it's a lot on Dak's shoulders, but we go as Zeke goes. He's very capable of being everything we've ever wanted to be."

Judging by the responses to Jones' latest comment, NFL fans strongly disagree with him.

"Delusion at the highest level," a fan responded. "Please go enjoy your yacht."

Another fan said, "So we won't be going very far then? Lol."

"I am living in hell," a Cowboys fan tweeted.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has also made strong comments about Elliott this summer. He referred to the All-Pro running back as a "keystone player."

Elliott had 1,002 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns during the 2021 season.

The Cowboys will kick off the season on Sept. 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They'll need a big performance from Elliott if they want to start off the year with a win.