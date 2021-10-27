NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said Wednesday

Most NFL owners have been fairly quiet about the league’s investigation into the Washington Football Team. On Wednesday, however, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones commented on that situation.

When speaking to reporters about the NFL’s investigation, Jones said that he’s “very satisfied with how the league handled it.”

This comment from Jones turned a lot of heads because there are plenty of fans who don’t believe the league handled this situation very well.

What makes the timing of these comments from Jones so interesting is that Raiders owner Mark Davis recently said the exact opposite about the NFL’s investigation into the Washington Football Team.

When asked if he would like to see a written report from the NFL regarding its WFT investigation, Davis said “Yeah, I think that there should be.”

“Jerry Jones does not speak for all owners, it turns out,” Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News said. “Raiders’ Mark Davis would like to see a written report from the league of the Washington Football Team, in particular for the victims’ sake. Davis says NFL had info on Gruden for months but never shared it til the leak.”

If Davis truly wants to see a written report on the NFL’s investigation, then Jones doesn’t speak for all owners.

It’s possible that owners are fine with the way the NFL handled this situation because a written report could generate even more chaos.

