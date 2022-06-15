Jerry Jones Reacts To Mayor's Idea: NFL Fans React

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson suggested that an additional NFL team should be given to the city.

"The answer is Dallas. Why? We are about to pass the Chicago metro and become the #3 metro in the US, which would make us the largest US metro WITHOUT 2 teams," Johnson wrote. "Football is king here. Dallas needs an expansion team and we would be able to sustain 2 @NFL teams better than LA or NY."

A little over a month later, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responded to Johnson's suggestion about the city taking on a second NFL team.

Let's just say Jones poured cold water on this idea.

“Well, I like the mayor,” Jones said, via The Dallas Morning News. “I like him personally, but he doesn’t have the depth. He doesn’t have the knowledge that others have regarding how unique Dallas is and how we enjoy the interest in the Cowboys. He wouldn’t want to water that down as it relates to Dallas if he knew as much, and has spent as much time in sports as I have.”

No one is really surprised that Jones responded in this manner.

To this day, the Cowboys are the most valuable team in the NFL.

It's hard to envision any scenario where the league hands Dallas another team to potentially compete with the Cowboys.