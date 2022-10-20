NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones 'Mistake' News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is always candid about his team, for better or worse.

On Thursday, he publicly admitted that head coach Mike McCarthy made a mistake not challenging the spot of the ball following CeeDee Lamb's catch on Sunday night. Instead of having a first down, the Cowboys instead had fourth-and-short and didn't get it.

“That’s a mistake,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “And you have a game, you’re going to have some mistakes, you’re going have some goals you’d like to have back. And the minute we saw it and saw that he had made it, then you obviously knew it was a mistake not to have it reviewed and how we do that in the box, who we’ve got doing those kinds of things, that’s why you look back, take these games, take what happened in the game and get better at it and improve on it. And we need to look at that and say, ‘Let’s not do that again.’”

Like he so often does, Jones has stirred up reactions from his fanbase with his comments.

"And yet here we are. Mike is still employed and the team will continue to fight against his stupidity," said one fan on Twitter.

"Undermine the coach publicly is a bad look, imo. Keep this s--t behind closed doors," added another.

"[Dan] Quinn gonna be Cowboys hc next year lol," said another fan.

"He might give Sean Payton 100 milly this offseason," added another man, acknowledging the longstanding rumor that Jerry wants to hire Payton.

Despite the error in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, the Cowboys are still 4-2 with Dak Prescott returning to the lineup this weekend.

They will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday.