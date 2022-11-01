NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones Political Decision News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones walks on the field before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is trending this Tuesday because he donated money to Texas Governor Greg Abbott's campaign.

According to Bloomberg, Jones is one of three business executives who donated $500,000 to Gov. Abbott's campaign.

This is apparently the largest donation Jones has ever made in a Texas statewide election. With the midterm elections just a week away, the timing of this news is not a coincidence.

As for the public's response to this development, let's just say there are a lot of people questioning Jones' decision.

"His brand is literally funding disappointment for Texans," one person tweeted. "Disappointing football, disappointing governor."

Another person responded, "Unsurprising, but still we."

"This amount should be illegal," a third person wrote.

Abbott is currently up against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. It was reported last week that Abbott has a noticeable lead over O'Rourke.

The midterm elections are set for November 8.