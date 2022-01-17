NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones’ Postgame Admission

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones likely wants some time to process everything before making changes to the organization.

Jones spoke about a possible coaching change after Sunday’s wild-card loss to the 49ers and isn’t ready to go into that.

“I don’t even want to discuss anything like that at this particular time,” Jones said.

Jerry Jones when asked about a possible coaching change: “I don’t even want to discuss anything like that at this particular time.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 17, 2022

Cowboys fans are ready for McCarthy to be gone, based on their reactions to his statement.

Mike McCarthy has only been in Dallas for two seasons but still hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016.

This looked like a year where the Cowboys could make a big run as they were one of the best teams in the NFL this season. Their offense also started to come alive in recent weeks, especially in Week 18 against the Eagles when they put up 51 points.

It all came to a halt on Sunday as the offense only scored 17 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter.

Penalties were also a big storyline just like they were during the regular season. The Cowboys were one of the most penalized teams through 18 games and committed 14 of them on Sunday, which ties a playoff record.

It remains to be seen what happens in Dallas this offseason.