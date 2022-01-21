NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones’ Radio Appearance Today

During a Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones went on a rant about the team’s playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. In the process, he criticized the coaching staff.

“Let me be real clear, one of the pet peeves I have is that I don’t like this, ‘Well we’ve got to work on this in the offseason, we got to work on this.’ I don’t go for that,” Jones said. “I want those things recognized and addressed after we play Tampa after the first game, or after we play the sixth game. I don’t want to wait until we’re sitting here with no season left to address these things we’re doing or not doing. All of that is in the mix here and a part of what I do. That’s the way I do it, as you know, the ultimate decision in these coaches is one that I have to make.”

This obviously doesn’t sound like a ringing endorsement of Mike McCarthy.

Although a coaching change hasn’t been made at this time, Jones’ comments are receiving a lot of attention on social media.

“I also think part of what Jerry has to consider is he ok keeping McCarthy and losing Quinn or would he rather have Quinn as HC? McCarthy didn’t get the job done but the defense was pretty solid. We’ll see what happens,” one fan said.

“Calling it now: Mike McCarthy will be fired during one of the divisional round games this weekend,” another fan tweeted.

Some fans in Dallas are hoping that Jones fires McCarthy at some point this offseason.

“If this is how you feel, stop delaying the inevitable. The longer you sit on your hands ‘thinking’ the more candidates you miss out on,” a Cowboys fan said.

However, fans aren’t very confident in Jones making a change to the coaching staff.

“Well then,” one fan replied to Jones’ comments. “Jerry isn’t happy. But he won’t do anything.”

Jones made it clear that he believes Dallas should’ve made it out of the Wild Card round.

Only time will tell if Jones decides to make a drastic change to his coaching staff for the 2022 season.