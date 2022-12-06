NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones' Surprising Admission

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. met with Jerry Jones and the Cowboys on Monday to discuss a potential deal. The former All-Pro has been linked to "America's Team" for the past month.

Adding a playmaker like Beckham, in theory, should elevate the Cowboys' passing game. However, that's only if he's healthy.

Jones revealed on Tuesday that he wouldn't be very confident in signing Beckham without seeing him work out.

"Well, I’m not confident at all,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “That’s the issue. We all realize that issue of health... We’ve got a good read on that."

Some fans believe Jones is trying to lower the fan base's expectations with these remarks.

"Yep, he's setting up the fact that he's not signing him," one fan tweeted.

Another fan commented, "Well, Jerry is not wrong."

"If Odell does refuse to workout for teams, there is zero chance he gets what he wants. Which means, he'll be at home for the rest of the season," a Giants fan said.

Beckham suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl against the Bengals. He hasn't played a snap since that injury.

It has been reported that Beckham wants a deal that'll run through at least the 2023 season.