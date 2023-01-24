Look: NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones' Tuesday Decision

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 05: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was set to appear on 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday. That interview was ultimately canceled.

The Cowboys are just two days removed from a heartbreaking playoff loss to the 49ers. Perhaps that's why Jones canceled his interview with the team's flagship station.

Stephen Jones, the executive vice president of the Cowboys, canceled his Monday appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

Of course, NFL fans can't stop themselves from speculating about the Cowboys' future. Jones could make notable changes from top to bottom after suffering another disappointing loss in the playoffs.

"Hard to face up to the fact that you've grossly overpaid at the QB position," one fan said.

"Payton to Dallas talk begins," another person tweeted.

"Look what Dem Boyz did to my mans smh," a third person wrote.

Jones has already said that Mike McCarthy will remain the head coach of the Cowboys, albeit that doesn't mean the rest of the staff is safe.

It's possible Jones addresses the media later this week.