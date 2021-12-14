NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Honest Admission

Cowboys great Jimmy Johnson had an interesting take on starting quarterback Dak Prescott on Moday afternoon.

He made a guest appearance on Colin Cowherd’s “The Herd” and touched on how Prescott can win a Super Bowl, but only if he has good players around him.

“I think his strength is that he’s a great leader for that football team,” Johnson said. “And what’s happened with Dak, he can win you a championship if you’ve got really good players around him. They’ve had some injuries with the running game. They’re not running the football as well as they did a year ago and when they’re running the football, those play-action passes that Dak does are really good. But when he has to drop back and start reading the whole field and make decisions about where he’s throwing the football, he’s not as good.”

Is Dak a Super Bowl QB? @JimmyJohnson weighs in: "He can win you a championship if you've got really good players around him… You better get the running game back." pic.twitter.com/AGQGBFxH7H — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 13, 2021

Prescott has struggled in his last four games overall with only four touchdown passes and five interceptions during that span. Before that, he had 20 touchdown passes to just five interceptions.

The NFL world had some mixed reactions to Johnson’s take on Prescott.

If Zeke is unable to rush for minimum 125, Dak will have to make up with running which exposes him to some licks. — William Hronis (@WHronis) December 13, 2021

Cowboys fan my entire life! That said, what would Troy Aikman look like without Emmitt Smith and that Offensive Line? — ryanbeezey (@ryanbeezey) December 14, 2021

Respectfully disagree @JimmyJohnson

Here’s why.

1. He’s amazing against the blitz.

2. The major problem is that teams are able to get pressure with 4 and play coverage

3. We have to recognize he’s a B+ and not an A QB. In my estimation anything above a B- can win you a ring 1/2 https://t.co/bTcng6NbCy — KingWang (@UpperKuntII) December 13, 2021

Dak is the only QB not allowed to struggle for a couple games lol https://t.co/JOYG4wwu0E — Kaelon Money (@K_Money247) December 13, 2021

Despite Prescott’s recent struggles, the Cowboys are still 9-4 and in firm control of the NFC East with four games to go.

That said, he’ll need to find his early-season level again if Dallas wants to go on a playoff run.