NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Honest Admission

Jimmy Johnson at the NFC Championship Game.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: TV personality Jimmy Johnson looks on prior to the NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Cowboys great Jimmy Johnson had an interesting take on starting quarterback Dak Prescott on Moday afternoon.

He made a guest appearance on Colin Cowherd’s “The Herd” and touched on how Prescott can win a Super Bowl, but only if he has good players around him.

“I think his strength is that he’s a great leader for that football team,” Johnson said. “And what’s happened with Dak, he can win you a championship if you’ve got really good players around him. They’ve had some injuries with the running game. They’re not running the football as well as they did a year ago and when they’re running the football, those play-action passes that Dak does are really good. But when he has to drop back and start reading the whole field and make decisions about where he’s throwing the football, he’s not as good.”

Prescott has struggled in his last four games overall with only four touchdown passes and five interceptions during that span. Before that, he had 20 touchdown passes to just five interceptions.

The NFL world had some mixed reactions to Johnson’s take on Prescott.

Despite Prescott’s recent struggles, the Cowboys are still 9-4 and in firm control of the NFC East with four games to go.

That said, he’ll need to find his early-season level again if Dallas wants to go on a playoff run.

