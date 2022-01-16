The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Kellen Moore’s Performance Sunday

Mike McCarthy stands alongside Kellen Moore.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Dallas Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore and Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys look on during the first half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has been a focus of Sunday’s wild-card game against the 49ers.

So far, Dallas only has seven points going into halftime as this hasn’t been the prolific offense that the world saw last weekend against the Eagles.

In that game, Dallas scored 51 points and quarterback Dak Prescott finished with 295 yards and five touchdowns while also having only six incompletions.

The NFL world has had some negative reactions to Moore’s playcalling so far on social media.

Dallas is trying to win its first playoff game since January of 2019 when it took down Seattle in the wild-card round. The Cowboys are also looking to get past the divisional round for the first time since 1995 when they won the Super Bowl over the Steelers.

Prescott finished with 89 yards through the air along with a touchdown on 9-of-16 completions. Dallas also only had 31 total rushing yards in that half.

Tony Pollard led the way with 14 yards and Ezekiel Elliott was right behind him with 12.

You can view the rest of this game on CBS.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.