NFL World Reacts To Kellen Moore’s Performance Sunday

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has been a focus of Sunday’s wild-card game against the 49ers.

So far, Dallas only has seven points going into halftime as this hasn’t been the prolific offense that the world saw last weekend against the Eagles.

In that game, Dallas scored 51 points and quarterback Dak Prescott finished with 295 yards and five touchdowns while also having only six incompletions.

The NFL world has had some negative reactions to Moore’s playcalling so far on social media.

Defense has played their ass off to keep this at 13!! Kellen Moore earn ya paycheck bruh! — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) January 16, 2022

Kellen Moore playing calling on that opening drive not worthy of a head coaching gig — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 16, 2022

Kellen Moore going back to his Boise State days lol pic.twitter.com/g9jafgbkwf — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) January 16, 2022

Kellen Moore: alright Cedric, remember it's just a simple pitch. Cedric Wilson: pic.twitter.com/TsVVUayKUe — Jordan Loupe (@CantALoupe_FF) January 16, 2022

A defender can’t do anything about the slot fade, especially if Amari Cooper is the slot receiver running the fade. Kellen Moore won that matchup vs. #49ers Defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 16, 2022

“This used to work all the time in college!” — Kellen Moore, probablypic.twitter.com/oia23byk9G — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) January 16, 2022

Kellen Moore might want to take one or two of those head coaching interviews at halftime, because they’ll probably be revoked by the end of the game. — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) January 16, 2022

I CANNOT WAIT FOR KELLEN MOORE TO LEAVE — swaim (@SwaimsMain) January 16, 2022

Kellen Moore and big games 😑😑😑 — 𝙹𝙸𝙼𝙼𝚈 𝙶𝚁𝙴𝙴𝙽𝙱𝙴𝙰𝙽𝚂 (@soonersonly) January 16, 2022

Playoff games are not only big for players but they can be too big for coaches. Remember, Kellen Moore is calling his 1st playoff game. Wild Card games can be a bit of a roller coaster ride, he needs to remain true to the Cowboys’ identity. No tricks and gimmicks: #NFL #SFvsDAL — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) January 16, 2022

Dallas is trying to win its first playoff game since January of 2019 when it took down Seattle in the wild-card round. The Cowboys are also looking to get past the divisional round for the first time since 1995 when they won the Super Bowl over the Steelers.

Prescott finished with 89 yards through the air along with a touchdown on 9-of-16 completions. Dallas also only had 31 total rushing yards in that half.

Tony Pollard led the way with 14 yards and Ezekiel Elliott was right behind him with 12.

