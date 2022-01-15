Dan Quinn’s stint with the Dallas Cowboys may not last very long. The 51-year-old defensive coordinator is reportedly the favorite for one particular head coaching job.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the “growing expectation” around the NFL is that Dan Quinn will be the candidate to beat in Denver.

“The Denver Broncos still have much work to do in their head coaching search, but league sources indicated even prior to the firing of Vic Fangio that the team had serious interest in Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and there is a growing expectation that he will be the candidate to beat for that opening,” La Canfora wrote, via CBS Sports.

Earlier this month, the Broncos parted ways with Vic Fangio. Although it’s hard to deny Quinn’s success this season, there are some fans who believe the Broncos should hire an offensive-minded coach this offseason.

“The Broncos have been one of the worst offensive teams in football for 7 years and Quinn would be their third consecutive defensive coordinator head coach,” one person said.

“Fire one great defensive coach just to hire another who is proven to fail. I swear I could run a franchise better than 90% of these teams do,” an NFL fan said.

Some people are wondering if the Cowboys decide to promote Quinn to head coach, albeit Mike McCarthy has done a fine job this season.

“The Cowboys will have a tricky choice to make as Quinn may be a better option for them than McCarthy,” Darren McKee of 104.3 The Fan tweeted. “Don’t rule THAT out. It’s clear if a team wants Quinn they are gonna have to seriously recruit him. He will have many options.

Quinn has ample experience as a head coach. In six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, he owned a 43-42 record. During the 2016 season, he led the franchise to a Super Bowl appearance.

