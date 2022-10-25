NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons' Demand News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has quickly established himself as one of the best players in the NFL. He has also become a fan favorite in the Lone Star State.

Parsons has been so impressive in Dallas that he can probably receive a lot of cool perks for the foreseeable future. With that being said, he has other thoughts in mind.

The Penn State product is campaigning for the Cowboys to adopt a new alternate uniform. He revealed his demands on Twitter.

"Please Dallas!! All black unis," Parsons tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

Cowboys fans are on the fence about whether or not a black uniform makes sense for the franchise.

"Just make it happen. Lol keep this man happy," one fan said.

"All black or all grey for sure," another fan wrote.

"Yea thats just what we need, more teams making black alternates... especially teams that don't have black at all in their color scheme," a third fan sarcastically tweeted.

Black uniforms for the Cowboys wouldn't really make sense. However, we've seen crazier things happen in the NFL.

Will the Cowboys adopt black alternates? We'll just have to wait and see.