NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons' Message For 49ers

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

On Sunday night, the Cowboys and 49ers will battle with a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line.

Speaking to the media Thursday, Cowboys star Micah Parsons was asked about the challenges that come with facing the 49ers' offense.

Parsons admit that San Francisco's offense is unlike anything his defense has seen this year. However, that won't affect his mindset heading into this weekend.

"No, but I don’t think they’ve faced nobody like us yet this year, either," Parsons told reporters. "I think we’re pretty hard to stop ourselves. That’s what we gotta focus on, not beating ourselves."

It's pretty evident that Dallas fans approve of this message.

"This man is ready," a Cowboys fan said. "Let’s go get them champ!"

Another Cowboys fan tweeted, "Speaking the truth!"

Parsons had three tackles and one sack in the Cowboys' win over the Buccaneers on Monday night.

If the Cowboys are going to defeat the 49ers this Sunday, they'll need a big performance from Parsons.

Kickoff is set 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.