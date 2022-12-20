NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons, Refs Controversy

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Linebacker Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys take the field before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cowboys star Micah Parsons finished this past Sunday's game against the Jaguars with one sack and a fumble recovery, and yet, his impact should've been more noticeable.

John Owning of Pro Football Focus showed a few photos of Parsons being held by the Jaguars' offensive line. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the refs missed it.

Parsons has been such a dynamic edge rusher this season that offensive linemen have no choice but to hold him.

With that said, the NFL world is quite frustrated that Parsons doesn't get enough "respect" from the officials.

One fan said, "I mean if you're going to treat QBs like babies and call it player safety don't you have to protect all players?"

Another fan tweeted, "If refs called holding against Parsons' opponent every time, I think every single team would face a 'down & 30+' every game just from holds, not even including TFLs or sacks."

Parsons will enter Week 16 of the regular season with 59 total tackles, 13 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Make no mistake about it, slowing down Parsons will be the Eagles' top priority this weekend.