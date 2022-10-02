NFL World Reacts To Michael Gallup's Return On Sunday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Wide receiver Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is back in the lineup for the first time since tearing his ACL late last season.

Gallup has already made his presence felt in the first half against Washington. He just hauled in a nine-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Rush to put Dallas up 12-7 late in the second quarter.

Rush rolled right and found Gallup coming across the back of the end zone for six.

Whether it is Rush or Dak Prescott at quarterback for America's Team, having Gallup makes the Dallas offense a lot more dynamic.

Not surprisingly, Cowboys fans are welcoming the former third-round pick back with open arms.

Dallas officially leads Washington 12-7 at halftime. A win over the Commanders would make it three in a row for the Cowboys, who have beaten the Bengals and Giants after losing to the Bucs in Week 1.

You can catch these two NFC East rivals squaring off on FOX.