NFL World Reacts To The Mike McCarthy Announcement

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

After losing in heartbreaking fashion to the 49ers last weekend, the Cowboys made plethora of changes to their coaching staff.

Assistant head coach Rob Davis, senior defensive assistant George Edwards, assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett, running backs coach Skip Peete, offensive line coach Joe Philbin and quality control analytics coach Kyle Valero have been let go.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy released a statement on these unfortunate moves.

"We thank these men for their hard work, dedication and contributions to the Cowboys," McCarthy said. "Each of them represented our team and organization at a high, professional level with class and commitment to making our team better.

"These were difficult decisions to make because of the great respect I have for each of them as a coach and person of character, combined with the experiences we've all gone through together. This is the hardest part of the business and we wish them nothing but the best."

Cowboys fans believe these assistant coaches are the scapegoats for this season.

"Interesting names being canned here," one fan tweeted.

Another fan replied, "taking the bullet for Mike McCarthy, horrific."

"Scapegoats found. Scapegoats eliminated," a third fan wrote. "Proceed to 2023."

More changes could be made to the staff in the future. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is a contender for three head coaching jobs at the moment.

Perhaps the Cowboys need to add new voices to their staff in order to reach their full potential.