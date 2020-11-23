The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mike McCarthy Team Meeting Report

Mike McCarthy at his Dallas Cowboys press conference.FRISCO, TEXAS - JANUARY 08: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys talks with the media during a press conference at the Ford Center at The Star on January 08, 2020 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

As it turns out, the Dallas Cowboys might have had some added inspiration to win Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, thanks to Mike McCarthy.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, McCarthy broke out a sledgehammer during Saturday night’s team meeting and did his best Gallagher impression. The 57-year-old head coach smashed watermelons as a means of motivating his team.

If you’re unfamiliar, prop comic Gallagher made smashing watermelons a major part of his routine for years. We’re not quite sure what inspired McCarthy to take this step, but hey, when you’re 2-7, you’ll try anything.

With yesterday’s win over the Vikings, Dallas moves to 3-7 on the season and into a three-way tie for second place in the NFC East. The Eagles still lead the woeful division at 3-6-1.

We’re not sure if McCarthy plans on doing this before any other games, but his unique pregame activity has certainly generated a lot of reaction.

The Cowboys’ next game will be this Thursday on Thanksgiving when they host the 3-7 Washington Football Team. Dallas lost in D.C. last month.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.


