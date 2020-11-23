NFL World Reacts To Mike McCarthy Team Meeting Report

As it turns out, the Dallas Cowboys might have had some added inspiration to win Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, thanks to Mike McCarthy.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, McCarthy broke out a sledgehammer during Saturday night’s team meeting and did his best Gallagher impression. The 57-year-old head coach smashed watermelons as a means of motivating his team.

If you’re unfamiliar, prop comic Gallagher made smashing watermelons a major part of his routine for years. We’re not quite sure what inspired McCarthy to take this step, but hey, when you’re 2-7, you’ll try anything.

With yesterday’s win over the Vikings, Dallas moves to 3-7 on the season and into a three-way tie for second place in the NFC East. The Eagles still lead the woeful division at 3-6-1.

We’re not sure if McCarthy plans on doing this before any other games, but his unique pregame activity has certainly generated a lot of reaction.

Joe Judge smashes people faces! Watermelons? Move along!!! https://t.co/FGYEOYleHK — 𝗟𝗮𝘄𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗻𝗲𝘀 (@lt4kicks) November 23, 2020

I have offically changed stances on Mike McCarthy I think I love him. Although he is my rival I admire a coach who’s back is against the wall and his gut tells him he must now purchase a sledgehammer and smash watermelons with it for his team — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) November 23, 2020

brb deepfaking Mike McCarthy into a Peter Gabriel video https://t.co/DkD9moP18l — Patrick Claybon (@PatrickClaybon) November 23, 2020

Just a reminder that Mike McCarthy spent his year away from the NFL in a barn studying the game's modern trends and analytics to get another chance in the league. https://t.co/lUhl16MuZ2 — Rob Pizzola (@robpizzola) November 23, 2020

The Cowboys’ next game will be this Thursday on Thanksgiving when they host the 3-7 Washington Football Team. Dallas lost in D.C. last month.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.