NFL World Reacts To Mike McCarthy, Underdog News

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy dropped the quote of the week during this Thursday's press conference.

McCarthy was asked if he ever uses a betting line to motivate his players. He responded to that question by asking what the spread is for this Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Let's just say McCarthy was shocked to find out that Dallas is an underdog this weekend.

"We're underdogs," McCarthy responded. "I’ll just say this: We’re nobody’s underdog."

Judging by the reactions on social media, Cowboys fans love this interaction from McCarthy.

"Love coach Mike. Seriously," a Cowboys fan said. "Dude has a great energy about him if you watch all of his press conferences."

"That's my coach," a second fan tweeted.

"Nobody is saying it so I'm gonna say it: Mike McCarthy is the Coach of the year frontrunner," an NFL fan wrote on Twitter.

McCarthy has done an excellent job so far this season. Despite losing Dak Prescott to a thumb injury, he has led the Cowboys to a 3-1 record.

The Cowboys will try to extend their winning streak to four games this Sunday.