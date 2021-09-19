NFL World Reacts To Mike McCarthy’s Questionable Decision

The Dallas Cowboys just beat the Los Angeles Chargers on a 56-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein with no time left, overcoming some questionable clock management by Mike McCarthy.

On the Cowboys’ final possession, McCarthy curiously seemed to play for the long field goal attempt. He did not run another play in an attempt to gain more yardage, even though Dallas had a timeout remaining.

By being extremely conservative, McCarthy put everything on the shoulders of Zuerlein, asking him to deliver from long distance. Fortunately for the ‘Boys, he did.

That didn’t absolve McCarthy from a flurry of criticism on Twitter for his actions, or lack thereof.

I’m very confused on that Dallas coaching. They survived Mike McCarthy. Great win for Dak and company. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) September 19, 2021

suck on that, nerds! — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) September 19, 2021

Crowdsource says McCarthy is a meathead pic.twitter.com/UDHSfBT4QJ — Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) September 19, 2021

Mike McCarthy game management is just a delight. — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 19, 2021

Embarrassing from McCarthy and Co. Absolute atrocious clock management and play calling. — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) September 19, 2021

MCCARTHY BOTCHES IT AGAIN. JUST AMATEURISH. COMPLETELY LOST CONTROL. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 19, 2021

Packers fans watching Mike McCarthy make a baffling clock management decision pic.twitter.com/tI1JVyrJb7 — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) September 19, 2021

Wow – Mike McCarthy had absolutely no idea what to do with those last 20 seconds. As if he’s never seen a professional football game before. Disgusting. — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) September 19, 2021

Greg Zuerlein just bailed Mike McCarthy out — Payneinsider.com (@PayneInsider) September 19, 2021

McCarthy is an easy target at times for Football Twitter, but this was fair first-guessing, not even second-guessing. What he did didn’t seem to make any sense.

We saw Dallas get burned in Week 1 when McCarthy played for the field goal to go up one and left too much time for Tom Brady. The Cowboys wound up losing 31-29 after Ryan Succop drilled a last-second field goal.

Today, McCarthy’s strategy did not impact the outcome. As a result, his team is 1-1 and in an early three-way tie for first place in the NFC East.