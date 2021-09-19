The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mike McCarthy’s Questionable Decision

Mike McCarthy looks on at MetLife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 03: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during warmups prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on January 03, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys just beat the Los Angeles Chargers on a 56-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein with no time left, overcoming some questionable clock management by Mike McCarthy.

On the Cowboys’ final possession, McCarthy curiously seemed to play for the long field goal attempt. He did not run another play in an attempt to gain more yardage, even though Dallas had a timeout remaining.

By being extremely conservative, McCarthy put everything on the shoulders of Zuerlein, asking him to deliver from long distance. Fortunately for the ‘Boys, he did.

That didn’t absolve McCarthy from a flurry of criticism on Twitter for his actions, or lack thereof.

McCarthy is an easy target at times for Football Twitter, but this was fair first-guessing, not even second-guessing. What he did didn’t seem to make any sense.

We saw Dallas get burned in Week 1 when McCarthy played for the field goal to go up one and left too much time for Tom Brady. The Cowboys wound up losing 31-29 after Ryan Succop drilled a last-second field goal.

Today, McCarthy’s strategy did not impact the outcome. As a result, his team is 1-1 and in an early three-way tie for first place in the NFC East.

