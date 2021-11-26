NFL World Reacts To Mike McCarthy’s Troubling Ezekiel Elliott Comments

Dallas Cowboys fans are starting to worry about star running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott didn’t have the best outing in the Cowboys’ 36-33 loss to the Raiders on Thanksgiving.

The former Ohio State star has dealt with a knee injury this season, and it was pretty obvious during the Raiders-Cowboys game that he isn’t 100 percent.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said on Friday afternoon that he’s “concerned” for his starting tailback.

“I am concerned because he’s a warrior,” McCarthy said. “He was fighting to get back in there Thursday. Zeke’s running style is ferocious.”

It’s probably time for Ezekiel Elliott to get some rest. At least that’s what a few NFL fans think.

Here’s what fans are saying about the latest Zeke news:

“Elliott said during week leading to Raiders game that no discussion of coaches giving him week off,” a fan said. “Wonder if that now becomes a consideration?”

“Dude is obviously super banged up, so putting him in and making him a focal point in overtime is even more baffling,” said another. “Might be a good idea to shut him down for this week,” another commented. “Would give him 12 days until Wednesday’s practice to get ready for Washington.”

The Dallas Cowboys will need Ezekiel Elliott at full strength, especially when the postseason rolls around.

Mike McCarthy may want to consider shutting him down for the next week or so to ensure he’s at his best down the stretch of the regular season.