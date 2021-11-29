NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Big Cowboys News

The Dallas Cowboys fanbase and the NFL world at large were shocked this morning by news of what happened to head coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, and is going to miss Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. It’s not just McCarthy who’s out either. As many as eight other Cowboys are at risk of missing the game too.

The writing may have been on the wall during Thanksgiving that something like this could happen. Offensive line coach Joe Philbin tested positive before the game against the Raiders, and three more coaches were marked unavailable yesterday.

Dallas are coming off back-to-back losses to the Raiders and Chiefs. But with this news, Cowboys fans are starting to get nervous that the season is going to slip away from them:

Per a statement just released by the team, Mike McCarthy will continue to direct the team for all meetings leading up to Thursday’s game against the Saints. It remains to be seen who will serve as interim head coach.

COVID-19 infections have continued to be an issue in the NFL this season. Coaches and players alike have been picking up infections seemingly every week.

But for a team like the Cowboys, who have already been dealing with a slew of injuries, this is the worst possible time to get an outbreak like this.

Can the Dallas Cowboys overcome their COVID-19 outbreak and beat the Saints this Thursday?