NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cowboys Injury News

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a frustrating loss to the Arizona Cardinals last night, losing 25-22. But the Cowboys may have lost more than the game based on the latest injury news.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, wide receiver Michael Gallup suffered a clean ACL tear, per his MRI results. Gallup’s season is now officially over, though he is expected to make a complete recovery.

It’s a frustrating end to the season for Gallup, who already missed seven weeks to the season due to another injury. When healthy though, Gallup has been a superb slot receiver. He has 35 receptions for 445 yards and two touchdowns this year.

Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably upset by the injury news. Gallup has offered the team key depth at receiver this season, and his absence will be felt. It also increases the likelihood that the Cowboys part ways with him after the season as some fans have pointed out:

Everyone HOPES he makes a full recovery, never a guarantee and this was his free agent year, so unlikely to get a long term life changing deal. NFL is a dirty game, not matter how much you are liked, it is a business before anything else. https://t.co/q2pjz2gpeS — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) January 3, 2022

Godwin & now Gallup hurt just before FA. This sucks https://t.co/KEXy6trJfu — Ky✈️ (@_TheGoodeMan) January 3, 2022

this is just like the chris godwin situation. just about to hit FA. that sucks. https://t.co/zh7r2S5wql — Lennie Salinas (@LennieSalinas74) January 3, 2022

This is such a bad luck year for one of the most well liked players on this team. God speed MG. https://t.co/tmvpsDplYr — Bad Uncle Time Traveler (@Johnathanknt) January 3, 2022

The 2021 NFL season has been a war of attrition for many teams. It should be no big shock that many of the teams that have clinched the playoffs are the ones that have been healthiest for the longest stretches of time.

The Cowboys have had their injuries woes at times but still managed to secure their first playoff berth since 2018. Now they just need to weigh how much risk they want to put their players at in Week 18 against the Eagles.

These final few days to the regular season will be worth keeping an eye on as far as who is getting reps.

How much of an impact will losing Michael Gallup have on the Cowboys in the playoffs?