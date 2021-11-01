NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Dak Prescott News

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday night.

The Dallas Cowboys won without quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday night. It looks like they won’t have to try and do it again in Week 9.

Scratched last night due to the strained right calf he suffered in Week 6, Prescott continues to make good progress. Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that the star QB will be available to participate in practice on Wednesday and should be a “full go” for Thursday.

This is obviously a great sign for his availability this coming weekend. The 6-1 Cowboys will face the 4-4 Denver Broncos sans star pass rusher Von Miller, who was traded earlier today.

As long as Prescott doesn’t have a setback this week, we’d expect him to be starting come Sunday afternoon.

Without Prescott, the Cowboys pulled off a 20-16 road win over the Minnesota Vikings behind backup quarterback Cooper Rush. After seven games, Dallas is a comfortable four games ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles in the loss column in the NFC East.

With Dak on his way back, things are only going to get better.

