NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Mike McCarthy News

Mike McCarthy had a bizarre way of motivating his players ahead of the Cowboys-Falcons game on Sunday.

Coming off an ugly, blowout loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 9, McCarthy needed to find a spark for his team. He found it with “Monkey Butt.”

McCarthy labeled the week of practice leading up to the Falcons game “Red A** Week.” The label was meant to convey getting angry and taking it out on the Falcons. He even gave his players a gift to commemorate the week, handing out “Monkey Butt,” an anti-chafing powder.

Cowboys players clearly got the message. Dallas made a statement with its 43-3 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Last year, #Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy smashed watermelons. This year, coming off an ugly loss, McCarthy dug into his motivational bag of tricks and pulled out … Monkey Butt? @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/JlHYfpFL67 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 15, 2021

It may be strange, but Mike McCarthy’s motivation tactic absolutely worked.

Cowboys fans can’t wait to hear what McCarthy has in store next time he needs to motivate his players.

MM’s got some interesting motivational techniques but until they stop working I’m gonna mind my own business. https://t.co/ROGuqyIDwQ — M. (@MdotFlores757) November 15, 2021

I love Mike McCarthy https://t.co/xyYblAnDXh — Anthony Shiffra (@AnthonyShiffra) November 15, 2021

McCarthy is such a strange dude but I can’t hate if it works https://t.co/10P7lz9oa2 — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) November 15, 2021

Mike McCarthy might have a career in motivational speaking if the whole coaching thing doesn’t work out (kidding).

McCarthy will try and keep his Cowboys players motivated for the upcoming Chiefs game.