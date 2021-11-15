The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Mike McCarthy News

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the field.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Mike McCarthy had a bizarre way of motivating his players ahead of the Cowboys-Falcons game on Sunday.

Coming off an ugly, blowout loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 9, McCarthy needed to find a spark for his team. He found it with “Monkey Butt.”

McCarthy labeled the week of practice leading up to the Falcons game “Red A** Week.” The label was meant to convey getting angry and taking it out on the Falcons. He even gave his players a gift to commemorate the week, handing out “Monkey Butt,” an anti-chafing powder.

Cowboys players clearly got the message. Dallas made a statement with its 43-3 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

“This past week, coming off that ugly performance against Denver, McCarthy dubbed it ‘R.A.W.’ meaning ‘Red A** Week.’ In other words, get mad, take it personally, then get out on the field and take it out on the Falcons. To reinforce that message, McCarthy actually had staff going around the locker room and handing out Monkey Butt. What is Monkey Butt? I’m glad you asked. It is an anti-chafing powder.”

It may be strange, but Mike McCarthy’s motivation tactic absolutely worked.

Cowboys fans can’t wait to hear what McCarthy has in store next time he needs to motivate his players.

Mike McCarthy might have a career in motivational speaking if the whole coaching thing doesn’t work out (kidding).

McCarthy will try and keep his Cowboys players motivated for the upcoming Chiefs game.

