NFL World Reacts To Monday's Significant Dak Prescott News

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts in the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott will miss his second-straight game for the Dallas Cowboys tonight, but he continues to make progress with his thumb injury post-surgery.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, Prescott will have the stitches in his right thumb removed tonight.

"His return to action is predicated on his grip strength but he is continuing to make progress," Archer tweeted.

Obviously, this is an encouraging development for Cowboys fans, who are anticipating having their starting QB back soon.

Enthusiasm aside, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that the earliest Prescott would be able to return is Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles on October 16.

That means he would miss tonight's game, as well as upcoming matchups with the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Rams. It's unclear if that timeline is changed now given tonight's news.

Cooper Rush will again start in Prescott's place when Dallas takes on the New York Giants tonight on ESPN/ABC at 8:15 p.m. ET.