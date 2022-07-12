NFL World Reacts To Offseason CeeDee Lamb Video

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts against the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are expecting big things out of CeeDee Lamb this upcoming season; it looks like he's more than ready to step up to the plate.

Lamb's most-recent training video has Cowboys fans amped up for this upcoming season.

It definitely looks like he's improved his moves off the line of scrimmage this offseason.

"Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb gettin’ busy with that footwork …," said Kevin Gray Jr.



"The only reason I’m excited for this season’s to watch CeeDee Lamb go over 1500 yards," one fan wrote.

"Looks like CeeDee has gotten some muscle. His rookie year I held my breath every time he got the ball," a fan said.

"Now every best CB of our opponent is put on you. Get ready you look good hopefully you feel good and play good let’s go Cowboys," one fan commented.

Lamb will have to step up to the plate this season.

The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper during the offseason. Lamb is the clear-cut No. 1 option now.