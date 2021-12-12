NFL World Reacts To Performance By Cowboys Defense

The Cowboys’ win over the Washington Football Team should be credited to their defense.

That unit stole the show and produced multiple turnovers to swing the game in their favor. In the first half, Micah Parsons forced a fumble on quarterback Taylor Heinicke and the ball was picked up by Dorance Armstrong who returned it for a touchdown.

Heinicke also threw an interception before getting hurt and then backup quarterback Kyle Allen fumbled late in the fourth quarter while the game was 27-20. That fumble was a bit controversial as WFT fans thought it was an incomplete pass but the refs ruled it a fumble.

After the fumble, Dallas was able to run the clock out thanks to a key third-down conversion from quarterback Dak Prescott.

The NFL world was complimentary of the Cowboys’ defense on social media after that effort.

Cowboys Defense carrying us to this win. pic.twitter.com/KQ9MQbTXX8 — 9-4⭐️ (@CowboysGangg) December 12, 2021

The #Cowboys lead WFT 24-0 at halftime. The defense has scored one touchdown and created a turnover that set up the other. Dak Prescott and the offense have not resolved their issues. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 12, 2021

That’s Micah Parsons’ 12th (!) sack of the season! Defensive Player of the Year in the making? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Qp7NuwGtg9 — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 12, 2021

#Cowboys defense in the first half: ⭐️ 0 points allowed

⭐️ 29 yards allowed

⭐️ 2 turnovers pic.twitter.com/CeyFmiS6aS — PFF (@PFF) December 12, 2021

Randy Gregory's sack/fumble stands. Jayron Kearse recovers. Cowboys defense bailing out the Cowboys offense in a major way. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 12, 2021

STRIP SACK AGAIN! Randy Gregory and the Cowboys defense continue to carry the entire team! #DALvsWSH pic.twitter.com/KH1JjyIEbr — KLIQbait Media (@KliqbaitMedia) December 12, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys defense does not deserve to lose this game. They have been too spectacular. What an embarrassment for the offense. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 12, 2021

Cowboys are going to win this game. The defense is the whole reason. Cowboys have an issue with their QB right now. Maybe he's hurt? It's fair to keep asking. — Matt Mosley (@mattmosley) December 12, 2021

I can't believe I'm saying this, after last year's defensive disaster, but the Dallas Cowboys now go as their DEFENSE goes. Their DEFENSE is their more dominant and important unit. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 12, 2021

Dan Quinn getting the Dallas Cowboys defense ready to take the field #DALvsWAS pic.twitter.com/RnWqQVoPj4 — Randy Moore (@Main_Kreation) December 12, 2021

Cowboys defense walking into the tunnel after the first half Lmaoo #DALvsWAS #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/nv6JRmaawm — Bane. (@CosmicPrime42) December 12, 2021

so adding a healthy DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory back to the Cowboys defense makes them absolutely terrifying. Who knew. — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) December 12, 2021

With this win, Dallas is now 9-4 and in firm control of the NFC East race. Next up for the Cowboys is another NFC East contest against the New York Giants on Dec. 19.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.