NFL World Reacts To Performance By Cowboys Defense

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 21: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after sacking Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs (not in photo) during the third quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Cowboys’ win over the Washington Football Team should be credited to their defense.

That unit stole the show and produced multiple turnovers to swing the game in their favor. In the first half, Micah Parsons forced a fumble on quarterback Taylor Heinicke and the ball was picked up by Dorance Armstrong who returned it for a touchdown.

Heinicke also threw an interception before getting hurt and then backup quarterback Kyle Allen fumbled late in the fourth quarter while the game was 27-20. That fumble was a bit controversial as WFT fans thought it was an incomplete pass but the refs ruled it a fumble.

After the fumble, Dallas was able to run the clock out thanks to a key third-down conversion from quarterback Dak Prescott.

The NFL world was complimentary of the Cowboys’ defense on social media after that effort.

With this win, Dallas is now 9-4 and in firm control of the NFC East race. Next up for the Cowboys is another NFC East contest against the New York Giants on Dec. 19.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.

