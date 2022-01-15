NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Cowboys Coaching News

On Saturday afternoon, CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora suggested Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones already knows who Mike McCarthy’s replacement will be if the team doesn’t make a strong playoff push.

An anonymous source told CBS Sports that Jones will consider promoting Kellen Moore to head coach if he fires McCarthy. That’s assuming the team doesn’t bode well in the playoffs.

“If this season doesn’t end the way Jerry thinks it should, don’t be surprised if Kellen Moore is their next head coach much sooner than later,” said one source who knows Jones well, via CBS Sports. “He does not want to lose him.”

The report took the football world by surprise, but it makes some sense. At least one fan thinks the team should move on from McCarthy if they think Kellen Moore is that special.

“I’ve said this for weeks. If Kellen Moore is special then why let him go? Even if it means McCarthy goes. Are they trying to win or not?” one fan asked.

I’ve said this for weeks. If Kellen Moore is special then why let him go? Even if it means McCarthy goes. Are they trying to win or not? https://t.co/o5TD1rbknG — Mike Taylor (@MikeTaylorShow) January 15, 2022

One analyst doesn’t think this is the right time for the Cowboys to make a move.

“Just seems like bad timing for this. But I guess this is the cycle of the NFL,” the analyst said.

Just seems like bad timing for this. But I guess this is the cycle of the NFL. https://t.co/325rvY3cm1 — Cory Mageors (@inthemageors) January 15, 2022

Kellen Moore is one of the hottest head coaching candidates in the league. He’s already been asked for an interview by the Minnesota Vikings.

Others will likely follow.