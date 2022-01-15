NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Kellen Moore News

Coaching searches around the NFL are starting to heat up, and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore appears to be one of the top candidates this cycle.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Moore has received an interview request from the Minnesota Vikings. They recently parted ways with Mike Zimmer as their head coach.

According to insider SKOR North’s Judd Zulgad, Moore is rumored to have interest in becoming the next head coach in Minnesota.

There are plenty of NFL fans interested in seeing what Moore can do with a roster that features Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

“Should be the No. 1 head coaching candidate for every team,” an NFL fan tweeted. “Truly believe he is the next Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan in terms of offensive mind and play-calling.”

Vikings fans certainly seem to be all in on Moore.

Kellen Moore is my no 1 guy. Don’t let age scare you, he’s has been a built for this his entire life:

– Father of HS Coach

– Drew up plays watching dads practices

– called plays as high school qb as jr and sr

– Prolific college playing career

– Instant success as OC and qb coach https://t.co/aWteCzNVlR — Josh Mensch 👿 (@JoshMenschNFL) January 15, 2022

“Vikings are BUSY,” a fan of the team said. “Loving these candidates so far. Casting a wide net.”

For now, Moore’s focus is on helping the Dallas Cowboys win their Wild Card matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. Once the dust settles, he can turn his attention over to the Minnesota Vikings’ job opening.

At 33 years old, Moore is one of the most intriguing coaching candidates in all of football.