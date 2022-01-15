The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Kellen Moore News

Kellen Moore makes his debut as the Cowboys offensive coordinatorARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 29: Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter of a NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Coaching searches around the NFL are starting to heat up, and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore appears to be one of the top candidates this cycle.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Moore has received an interview request from the Minnesota Vikings. They recently parted ways with Mike Zimmer as their head coach.

According to insider SKOR North’s Judd ZulgadMoore is rumored to have interest in becoming the next head coach in Minnesota.

There are plenty of NFL fans interested in seeing what Moore can do with a roster that features Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

“Should be the No. 1 head coaching candidate for every team,” an NFL fan tweeted. “Truly believe he is the next Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan in terms of offensive mind and play-calling.”

Vikings fans certainly seem to be all in on Moore.

“Vikings are BUSY,” a fan of the team said. “Loving these candidates so far. Casting a wide net.”

For now, Moore’s focus is on helping the Dallas Cowboys win their Wild Card matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. Once the dust settles, he can turn his attention over to the Minnesota Vikings’ job opening.

At 33 years old, Moore is one of the most intriguing coaching candidates in all of football.

