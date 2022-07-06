NFL World Reacts To Shirtless Ezekiel Elliott Photos

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys prepares to take on the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Judging by his latest social media activity, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott appears ready for the start of the regular season.

On Wednesday afternoon, Elliott posted a few photos of himself working out shirtless. His caption for the post read, "Crank it back up!"

Last season, Elliott had 1,002 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 237 carries. That's great production for most running backs, but for a player of Elliott's caliber, that's simply not enough.

Now that Elliott is healthy, the hope is that he can have a bounce-back campaign in 2022.

Here's the latest Instagram post from Elliott:

Most of the responses to Elliott's post are positive. In fact, some Cowboys fans are expecting a monster season from the All-Pro.

"This grown man about rush for 1800 yards and 14 tds," one fan said.

"He looks ready to go," another wrote.

Even a few notable athletes replied to Elliott's post.

NBA legend Allen Iverson commented, "Let's go!"

There'll be plenty of eyes on Elliott this upcoming season, that's for sure.

The Cowboys will start the 2022 season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.