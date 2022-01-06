NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Significant Cowboys News

The Dallas Cowboys could be shorthanded this Saturday night when they face the Philadelphia Eagles. Over the past two days, the team has placed a few key players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

On Wednesday, it was announced that rookie linebacker Micah Parsons was heading to reserve/COVID-19 list. Roughly 24 hours later, it was reported that Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Anthony Brown tested positive for COVID-19.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo just issued another update on the Cowboys’ situation, and it’s not encouraging.

According to Garafolo, there are a lot of Cowboys players who are under the weather this Thursday. Tests are being conducted right now to see how many positive cases are in Dallas.

Once this report from Garafolo went public, Cowboys fans went on Twitter to vent about this situation.

“It was fun while it lasted,” said one Cowboys fan.

It was fun while it lasted https://t.co/7gjAAcJqVP — 🕺🏾🧹 (@TreB214) January 6, 2022

“Oh boy here we go,” another one tweeted.

Oh boy here we go https://t.co/xyFyeK3VWy — Murph (@J_Murphy_) January 6, 2022

Some fans are just hoping the Cowboys get a grip on their COVID-19 outbreak before the playoffs start next weekend.

“Getting covid the week of a pointless game so you’re all immune for the playoffs,” a fan tweeted.

Getting covid the week of a pointless game so you’re all immune for the playoffs https://t.co/GCll2K4srS pic.twitter.com/0b2dW7zxF1 — karl (@OutsiderKervin) January 6, 2022

“Great,” a fan sarcastically replied to the news. “Hopefully everyone remains fine thankfully the game this weekend doesn’t matter so much. Just hope everyone is back next week.”

Great. Hopefully everyone remains fine thankfully the game this weekend doesn’t matter so much. Just hope everyone is back next week. https://t.co/k4xCxqv4Bo — Mark Harrison (@MarkHarrison23) January 6, 2022

This isn’t an ideal situation for Dallas by any means. With the playoffs just around the corner, the Cowboys need their roster at full strength.

The good news, however, is that Dallas has ample time to get this situation under control.