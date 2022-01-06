The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Significant Cowboys News

Cowboys cheerleaders running with Cowboys fields.ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 08: A Dallas Cowboys flag is run onto the field after a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys could be shorthanded this Saturday night when they face the Philadelphia Eagles. Over the past two days, the team has placed a few key players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

On Wednesday, it was announced that rookie linebacker Micah Parsons was heading to reserve/COVID-19 list. Roughly 24 hours later, it was reported that Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Anthony Brown tested positive for COVID-19.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo just issued another update on the Cowboys’ situation, and it’s not encouraging.

According to Garafolo, there are a lot of Cowboys players who are under the weather this Thursday. Tests are being conducted right now to see how many positive cases are in Dallas.

Once this report from Garafolo went public, Cowboys fans went on Twitter to vent about this situation.

“It was fun while it lasted,” said one Cowboys fan.

“Oh boy here we go,” another one tweeted.

Some fans are just hoping the Cowboys get a grip on their COVID-19 outbreak before the playoffs start next weekend.

“Getting covid the week of a pointless game so you’re all immune for the playoffs,” a fan tweeted.

“Great,” a fan sarcastically replied to the news. “Hopefully everyone remains fine thankfully the game this weekend doesn’t matter so much. Just hope everyone is back next week.”

This isn’t an ideal situation for Dallas by any means. With the playoffs just around the corner, the Cowboys need their roster at full strength.

The good news, however, is that Dallas has ample time to get this situation under control.

