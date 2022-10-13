Look: NFL World Reacts To Significant Dak Prescott News

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts in the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Even if Dak Prescott misses this Sunday's game for the Dallas Cowboys, it's evident that he's on the right track.

On Thursday, the Cowboys listed Prescott as a limited participant in practice. This is the first time he has been a limited participant since his Week 1 thumb injury.

Prior to this announcement, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke highly of Prescott's recovery process.

"Dak had a good day yesterday," McCarthy said. "He threw post-practice and it went well. The plan today is to have him participate in the quarterback school drills and then he will throw again post practice."

This doesn't guarantee that Prescott will start at quarterback for the Cowboys this weekend. Nonetheless, this is great news for "America's Team."

"We are getting closer," one fan said.

"Don't play him Sunday," another fan wrote. "No need to."

"Whether or not Dak plays on Sunday night this is still massive," Cowboys reporter RJ Ochoa said. "We are talking about a 4-1 team with one of the best defenses in the NFL that is on the verge of adding a top 10 quarterback."

"Progress and exactly what I wanted to see," Tom Downey said.

The Cowboys are 4-0 without Prescott this season. His return, in theory, should make them even better.

Dallas will release its final injury report for Week 6 on Friday. There'll be plenty of fans eager to see Prescott's status for the Eagles game.