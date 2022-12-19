NFL World Reacts To Surprising Cowboys vs. Eagles Update

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 27: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball in the first half against Shaun Bradley #54 of the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The betting line for the upcoming Cowboys-Eagles game has undergone some significant movement on Monday.

Heading into today, Dallas was favored by 1.5 points over the division-leading Eagles at home. But over the last few hours, that spread has more than tripled.

"Eagles-Cowboys line has grown from Dallas -1.5 to -5 this afternoon," said ESPN gambling writer David Payne Purdum.

Usually, when there's this much movement in such a short period of time, it indicates an injury. Sure enough, reports this afternoon indicate Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts sprained his shoulder yesterday.

Hurts' injury might not be a major one, but it seems like Las Vegas doesn't expect him to play this weekend. News of the line change and Hurts' health has sparked plenty of discussion this afternoon.

"This isn't a good sign. The nobodies that pay for a checkmark have no sources. The line does though," said one Eagles fan.

"Someone knows something," added sports podcaster and analyst Mark Gunnels.

"Yea Hurts ain’t playing lol. This Minshew win over the Cowboys gonna be sweet though," said a second Philadelphia fan.

"Good thing Dallas has no trouble against second tier QBs," tweeted one sports bettor.

Gardner Minshew would serve as Philly's starter if Hurts can't go. The Eagles and Cowboys will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET Saturday on FOX.