NFL World Reacts To Surprising Ezekiel Elliott News

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott at AT&T Stadium.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys prepares to take on the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys will try to hang on to their playoff lives today without the services of their top running back, Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott, the Cowboys’ fifth-year bell cow, has been battling a calf issue but has gutted it out the last couple of weeks. However, he’ll be replaced by Tony Pollard this afternoon.

Pollard has rushed for 339 yards and two touchdowns in a reserve role this season. He’s added 18 receptions for 103 yards and one score.

This will be the first game Elliott has missed due to injury in his career. He was held out of Week 17 in 2016 and 2018 as the Cowboys had already clinched a playoff berth both years, and missed six games in 2017 dude to suspension.

Dallas is 4-9 and two games back of Washington for first place in the NFC East. The Cowboys will have to win out and get some help in order to win the division.

They will host the San Francisco 49ers at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.


