NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys’ Final Play News

In the most controversial play in Cowboys history since the Dez Bryant “catch” in 2015, the Cowboys saw their season end after they ran the ball with 14 seconds to go, and saw the clock run out of their playoff game against the 49ers.

On Monday, NFL insider Michael Silver revealed who made that final call for the Cowboys. Taking to Twitter, Silver reported that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore chose the play, confirmed it with head coach Mike McCarthy.

Silver noted that Dak Prescott had the option to audible but chose not. He feels that moment was not the “finest hour” for Moore or McCarthy.

Cowboys fans were particularly upset with Moore, especially given that he’s been interviewing for head coaching jobs. A lot of people – and not just Cowboys fans – believe that Moore’s call in that moment shows he’s not ready:

But Kellen Moore is out here getting job interviews 🥴 https://t.co/EWBy1IHGo5 — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) January 17, 2022

Calls like this make me think Moore needs some seasoning before becoming a HC. He has a very very bright football mind but there’s more to bring a HC than X’s & O’s. https://t.co/P6vOfQt3HC — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) January 17, 2022

Other fans are seemingly laying the blame at the feet of quarterback Dak Prescott for not executing properly. His inability to hand the ball to the referee in those final seconds really got under some fans’ skins.

Well, Dak needed to hand the ball to the ump. But not figuring in the potential pitfall of the game ending instantly if anything went wrong is a colossal common sense mistake https://t.co/SFgzGrHokf — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) January 17, 2022

That was probably the best they made all game…. Love the draw. Just go down 2 yards earlier and hand the ball to the official https://t.co/3zppiJn5sl — pierce westerdahl (@PWesterdahl) January 17, 2022

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, their playoff elimination means they now have upwards of six months to obsess about what went wrong on that final play. And it’s not going to make anyone feel any better in the process.

Who do you blame for the Cowboys’ failures on that final play?

Do the people getting blamed deserve as much criticism as they’re getting?