On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys will have a red stripe on their helmets to honor the United States’ Armed Forces and Medal of Honor recipients.

This is the first time since the 1976 season that Dallas’ helmets will have a red stripe on them. Traditionally, the Cowboys’ helmets have a pair of blue stripes running through the center.

It was announced on Wednesday that eight Medal of Honor recipients will be in attendance for this weekend’s game between the Broncos and Cowboys.

Charlotte Jones, the Cowboys executive and chairman of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, released a statement on the team honoring these recipients this Sunday.

“This will truly be a special day for all of us as we salute the men and women around the world who protect and defend our country,” Jones said, via the Cowboys’ official website. “We are honored to have our Medal of Honor recipients in attendance, representing the 3,508 recipients of the nation’s most prestigious military decoration, who made heroic sacrifices, many the ultimate sacrifice, while preserving our freedom. The red stripe on the helmet provides a beautiful ribbon to wrap around this salute to those who currently serve our country’s military—and the patriotic love and appreciation that we all share for those who came before them.”

As for the actual helmet, it seems like the NFL world is very fond of this alternate look.

For the first time since the 1976 season, the Cowboys will wear a red stripe on their helmets to honor our country's armed forces and Medal of Honor recipients at the Salute to Service in Sunday's game against the Broncos.

These helmets will also feature a Medal of Honor decal.

Honestly, these helmets are so nice that Dallas should consider using them at least once per season.