NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Uniform Announcement

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

It was announced on Tuesday that the Cowboys will wear navy jerseys with white pants when they take the field for Monday's playoff game against the Buccaneers.

Cowboys reporter Nick Eatman pointed out that it's been so long since the last time Dallas used this uniform combination in the playoffs.

"It’s been so long since the last time they won a playoff game in the road jerseys, that they weren’t even Navy," Eatman wrote on Twitter.

Although the Cowboys' jerseys won't actually affect the outcome of Monday's game, the fan base in Dallas is disappointed in the team's decision.

"This is the cowboys redemption tour I guess," one fan said.

"Bad omen right here," another fan tweeted.

Oddsmakers have the Cowboys listed as slight favorites over the Buccaneers.

The Cowboys and Buccaneers will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. ESPN's Troy Aikman and Joe Buck will call this Wild Card matchup.