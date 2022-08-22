NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys Valuation News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

If you weren't already aware, today's Forbes article made it clear that NFL franchises are incredibly valuable entities.

All 32 franchises in the league are worth at least $3 billion, with one standing well-above the rest. The Dallas Cowboys are valued at a reported $8 billion, which is $1.6 billion more than the New England Patriots, the second-most valuable team.

The Cowboys are also the first NFL franchise to be worth at least $8 billion. Not bad for "America's Team."

Many of the fans reacting to the news are saying they don't care about the money if the team can't snap its championship drought.

Back in 1988, Jerry Jones purchased the Cowboys from H.R. "Bum" Bright for the sum of $140 million, which was equivalent to $292.5 million in 2020.

Title drought or not, to say he has received a worthwhile return on his investment would be a massive understatement.