NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys, Vikings Game

This afternoon's matchup between the 6-3 Cowboys and 8-1 Vikings was supposed to be a showdown between two of the NFC's best teams.

Instead, what fans tuning in to CBS got was a beatdown. Dallas went into Minneapolis and blasted the Vikings, so badly in fact that CBS took the matchup off national TV and put on the more competitive Steelers-Bengals.

"The Cowboys beat the Vikings so bad they took 'em off TV," tweeted FS1's Emmanuel Acho. "A network taking your game off of National television by saying, 'We’re gonna take you to a more competitive matchup' Is the actual version of having to pass the sticks when you’re down 21-0."

At this point, it seems like at the very least, Dallas has Minnesota' number in its home stadium.

"The Cowboys have played the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium three times in the last three seasons. Dallas is now 3-0. Winning QBs in those three games: Andy Dalton, Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott," tweeted Cowboys beat writer Jon Machota of The Athletic.

"The Dallas Cowboys are totally and absolutely dominating the Minnesota Vikings. Statement game," added RJ Ochoa of "Blogging the Boys."

With the win, Dallas moved to 7-3 on the season and stayed two games back of the NFC East leaders, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philly won the first matchup between the two teams earlier this season but Dallas will get another shot against its rival on Christmas Eve.

The Cowboys will also be looking for the season sweep of the 7-3 New York Giants when they play on Thanksgiving four days from now.