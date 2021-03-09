NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott Contract News

It took over a year and countless debates on every sports program to get there, but the wait is over: Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have reached an agreement on a new contract.

The move has been a very long time coming. Dallas drafted Prescott in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, but he outplayed his contract almost immediately, making the Pro Bowl while going 13-3 as a rookie.

But after his four-year contract ended in 2019, the Cowboys had a hard time reaching a new deal with their (by then) two-time Pro Bowl QB. They put the franchise tag on him in 2020 and there were a lot of signs that he might never sign an extension with the Cowboys.

However, the two sides were finally able to hammer out a deal. Dak Prescott is now officially the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Cowboys fans are understandably excited. Dak is 42-27 as a starter with a 106-40 touchdown-interception ratio and a 66-percent completion rate. When he’s in the zone, he’s among the best in the NFL.

THEY DID IT. THEY DID IT. THE DALLAS COWBOYS HAVE AGREED TO TERMS WITH DAK PRESCOTT!!!!!!! https://t.co/DjPTMCcyiT — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) March 8, 2021

🤑CHAAAAAA-CHIIIING🙌🏻🤠 — Brandon Kerr (@SFHCommish_1) March 8, 2021

That's a big ass W for Dak — Mario (@marrodc02) March 8, 2021

So the two eventually did what was needed…a little give by both here. Shorter than Cowboys wanted but more guaranteed. Win, win here for all parties https://t.co/WEQMJMOyXC — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 9, 2021

Naturally, the pressure will be on Dak to justify that big extension immediately. Per the latest reports, he’s getting a four-year, $160 million contract with $128 million guaranteed.

Dallas went 6-10 in 2020 though only barely missed the playoffs. Cowboys fans – and owner Jerry Jones especially – will be expecting an immediate return on that investment.

But for now, Dak Prescott finally has the financial security from the Cowboys that he’s sought for years.

Congrats.