NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott, Kylie Jenner News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks on to the field before the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly teaming up with Kylie Jenner in the sparkling water market.

According to TMZ Sports, Prescott and Jenner are now stakeholders in a new drink venture called Glow Beverages. The two will also be brand ambassadors.

This sounds like a solid investment and the type of thing we see athletes do all the time. However, some Cowboys fans are worried about the "Kardashian Kurse" impacting their QB.

"Dak needs to have a heart to heart with Miles Austin about how this goes down," one wrote on Twitter.

"Love Dak, but I wouldn’t touch a Jenner or Kardashian," added another.

"This is NOT GOOD," "This will ruin everything," and "And the season's over" were among some of the other responses. You get the picture.

However, not everyone feels the same way about Dak's new partnership.

"Love them or hate them, you can’t deny those girls know how to stack up big money," one fan said.

Prescott, who is set to make his return from a thumb injury this week, also has endorsement and sponsorship deals with Sleep Number, Nike and others.