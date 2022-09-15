NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott Recovery Photo

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts in the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

This past Sunday, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury that required surgery. He's currently expected to miss at least the next four weeks.

Even though Prescott will have to watch games from the sideline for at least a month, he's feeling good enough to make an appearance at practice this Thursday.

A photo of Prescott jogging towards the practice field surfaced on Twitter this afternoon.

This is Prescott's first public appearance since undergoing surgery on his thumb.

"That's my quarterback," a Cowboys fan tweeted.

"Jerry's gonna have him in pads by Saturday," another fan jokingly said.

Cowboys fans are just glad that Prescott is around his teammates this early in his recovery process.

Cooper Rush will start at quarterback for the Cowboys during Prescott's absence.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott talked about the team's outlook without Prescott earlier this week. He said the rest of the team needs to step up.

“We’ve got to take care of business while [Prescott] is on the sideline,” Elliott said, via ESPN. “It’s going to be big on our offensive line and running backs; and get that running game going, and protect Coop.”

The Cowboys will take on the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at AT&T Stadium.