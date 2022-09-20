NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott Timeline News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys takes a moment prior to playing the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury in Week 1 that was initially supposed to keep him out of action for over a month. His injury timeline has apparently changed though.

According to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, there's a chance Prescott could be back in just two weeks. He made that statement on 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday morning.

Of course, this is an optimistic timeline for Prescott. He needs to start throwing again and avoid setbacks in order to return to Dallas' starting lineup.

With that said, NFL fans aren't buying the latest comments from Jones.

"He’s gonna be back in 5 weeks. Don’t believe this 2 weeks stuff," one fan said. "He’s not gripping a football well enough to play 3 weeks after fracturing his thumb. Even if he could play, he’s going to be really suspect."

Obviously, Cowboys fans don't want the team to rush Prescott back from his injury.

Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush may have bought Prescott more time with his performance in Week 2. He had 235 passing yards and one touchdown in a thrilling victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rush will be under center for the Cowboys next Monday against the New York Giants.