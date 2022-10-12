NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott Unhappy News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after losing to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have a crucial matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles coming up this weekend. However, Dak Prescott is not expected to make his return this Sunday.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said the team is preparing for Cooper Rush to start. Prescott is improving each day, but he has not been medically cleared yet.

McCarthy revealed that Prescott is a bit disappointed that he won't start on Sunday against the Eagles.

"I know Dak didn’t want to hear it," McCarthy said. "You’ve got to make sure that he’s right for the long haul, too. Not that I’m saying we’re being conservative because that doesn’t really line up with him the way he approaches preparing to play."

Fans are glad that Prescott wants to be back on the field as soon as possible. That being said, they don't want the Cowboys to rush his return.

One fan tweeted, "Rush we trust. No need for Dak out the gate, reevaluate if we lose against Eagles. Rush is hot. Bring Dak shake off rust vs Chi, bye THEN start in GB."

"Good, I wouldn't want my QB to be happy about not getting to play," another fan wrote.

"Still gotta think he will play before they reach the bye week real question is when Chicago or Detroit," a third fan said.

The Cowboys are 4-0 with Rush as the starter this season.

A win over the Eagles this Sunday would put the Cowboys in the driver's seat to win the NFC East.