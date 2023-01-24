NFL World Reacts To The Kellen Moore Announcement

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore of the Dallas Cowboys calls the plays against the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has a major opportunity in front of him this Tuesday.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Panthers will interview Moore for their head coaching job today.

Moore, 34, has been the Cowboys' offensive coordinator since 2019. He started his tenure in Dallas as a quarterbacks coach.

Judging by the reactions on Twitter, the Cowboys' fan base would not lose sleep if Moore becomes the next head coach of the Panthers.

"Take him please," a Cowboys fan tweeted.

"They should hire him," a second Dallas fan said. "Honestly he could very well end up being nice. He’s just not the guy for this team. We need an OC who’ll move Dak around and get him on the run."

"Please hire him! Cowboys fans everywhere," another fan wrote.

Moore, a former Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year, has been a fine coach for the Cowboys over the past few years. However, an argument can be made that Dallas needs to make a change to its staff.

Time will tell if Moore is the right candidate for the Panthers.