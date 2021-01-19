NFL World Reacts To The Kellen Moore Interview News

The Philadelphia Eagles’ coaching search has just taken an interesting turn. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, they’ll be interviewing Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore this afternoon.

Moore was reportedly offered the head coaching gig at Boise State, his alma mater, but he chose to stay in Dallas and sign a new deal with the franchise. However, that doesn’t mean that he’ll remain with the Cowboys.

Nothing has materialized yet from Moore’s interview with the Eagles, but just the thought of him jumping from one NFC East team to another has the NFL world buzzing.

“Having Kellen Moore leave to coach the Eagles would be all sorts of bad for the Cowboys,” Marcus Mosher of the ‘Locked on Cowboys’ podcast said.

What’s so fascinating about this coaching search for Philadelphia is that it doesn’t seem to have a legitimate favorite for the gig at this time. Josh McDaniels is reportedly one of the leading candidates, but the front office has interviewed so many coaches that it’s tough to tell who will end up getting the job.

One of the main priorities for the Eagles is figuring out who will be their quarterback for the 2021 season. The front office has a lot of money invested in Carson Wentz, but Jalen Hurts was the better option in 2020.

If Moore ends up becoming the next head coach of the Eagles, he’ll have to quickly figure out what he’ll do with Hurts and Wentz. After all, Philadelphia will need solid play from its starting quarterback if it wants to take down Dak Prescott in Dallas.