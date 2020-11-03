The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Andy Dalton News

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton gets helped off the field.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 25: Quarterback Andy Dalton #14 of the Dallas Cowboys is helped off the field after being hit and injured by Jon Bostic #53 (not pictured) of the Washington Football Team in the third quarter of the game at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Poor Andy Dalton. 2020 has been rough for a lot of people, and the Dallas Cowboys quarterback has been taking it on the chin recently.

Dalton was knocked out of a Week 7 loss to Washington with a concussion, the result of a vicious hit from WFT linebacker Jon Bostic. The concussion caused the veteran signal caller to miss Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys were hoping to get Dalton back for this upcoming Sunday’s contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that won’t be happening. It has nothing to do with Dalton’s concussion either; the Dallas quarterback has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Once news of Dalton’s positive test went public, the reactions poured in. Basically, everybody feels bad for the guy.

First and foremost, let’s hope Andy heals up quickly. Him recovering from COVID-19 is the most important thing here.

Secondly, let’s also say a prayer for Cowboys rookie Ben DiNucci. He’s going to have to make his second career start against the best defense in the NFL on Sunday.

The last couple of weeks have been a hell of a baptism by fire for the seventh-round rookie from JMU.


