NFL World Reacts To The Latest Andy Dalton News

Poor Andy Dalton. 2020 has been rough for a lot of people, and the Dallas Cowboys quarterback has been taking it on the chin recently.

Dalton was knocked out of a Week 7 loss to Washington with a concussion, the result of a vicious hit from WFT linebacker Jon Bostic. The concussion caused the veteran signal caller to miss Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys were hoping to get Dalton back for this upcoming Sunday’s contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that won’t be happening. It has nothing to do with Dalton’s concussion either; the Dallas quarterback has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Once news of Dalton’s positive test went public, the reactions poured in. Basically, everybody feels bad for the guy.

Tough couple weeks for Andy Dalton…. https://t.co/WifKVP1erf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2020

Andy Dalton has had an unfortunate couple of weeks. https://t.co/IIoRS2niki — Stephania Bell (@Stephania_ESPN) November 3, 2020

Ben DiNucci seeing the Andy Dalton COVID-IR news ahead of the Steelers matchup. pic.twitter.com/OkTwRRecoR — Andy Holloway (@andyholloway) November 3, 2020

Andy Dalton has been placed on the IR/COVID list This poor guy #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/DzkytNlr6g — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 3, 2020

What a broken year. All the best to Andy Dalton and his family. https://t.co/ij4oWlU5Yv — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) November 3, 2020

Cowboys QB Andy Dalton was not asymptomatic, sources said, with his placement on Reserve/COVID-19 list. He becomes the franchise's first player to land on list in more than three months. Dallas down to Ben DiNucci, Garrett Gilbert and practice-squad QB Cooper Rush vs. Steelers. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 3, 2020

Wow, tough couple of weeks for Andy Dalton. https://t.co/Yr6NyYc11o — Adam Crowley (@_adamcrowley) November 3, 2020

First and foremost, let’s hope Andy heals up quickly. Him recovering from COVID-19 is the most important thing here.

Secondly, let’s also say a prayer for Cowboys rookie Ben DiNucci. He’s going to have to make his second career start against the best defense in the NFL on Sunday.

The last couple of weeks have been a hell of a baptism by fire for the seventh-round rookie from JMU.